One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa

Lebanon News
18-10-2025 | 09:41
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
0min
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa

Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported Saturday that one person was killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting a vehicle in the town of Deir Kifa.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrike

Deir Kifa

