Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage

18-10-2025 | 04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
2min
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage

Beirut Port Chairman and Director General Omar Itani affirmed the port’s commitment to actively supporting national cultural initiatives and preserving Lebanon’s historical heritage.

He noted that he had previously discussed this initiative during his recent meeting with Maronite Patriarch Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi, in the presence of concerned parties.

The meeting highlighted the goals of the initiative and mechanisms for cooperation to prepare for a scientific conference focused on showcasing the shared historical heritage, especially since Beirut Port holds a national archive documenting Lebanon’s civilizational history since the Phoenician era.

Itani reaffirmed Beirut Port’s readiness to actively contribute to the success of the conference, describing it as a cultural initiative with national dimensions that reflects awareness of the dangers surrounding Lebanon, the “nation of message.”

He added that the support of religious authorities for the initiative reflects their commitment to coexistence within a capable state that guarantees justice and equality for its citizens.

Itani also stressed the port’s commitment to developing its economic role while preserving its national cultural heritage.

At the end of the meeting, the delegation toured the port’s archive and photo exhibition. It was agreed to establish an executive follow-up mechanism for a series of activities related to the initiative, in cooperation with the relevant religious and civil authorities.
 

