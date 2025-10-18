Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details

News Bulletin Reports
18-10-2025 | 13:05
High views
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Fadel Chaker remains detained at the Ministry of Defense in Yarzeh, but his case has been referred back to the Military Court after the Lebanese army’s intelligence directorate completed its preliminary investigations.

According to LBCI, Chaker's lengthy testimony and the investigations revealed his links to funding Ahmed al-Assir’s group, joining it, and incitement. However, the probe did not establish his involvement in fighting the army or in the killing of soldiers in Aabra.

Following the intelligence investigations and the referral of the case by the government commissioner at the Military Court, Judge Claude Ghanem, to the court’s presidency, the in-person trial phase will begin. This will automatically nullify the existing absentia convictions against Chaker, who had been in hiding in the Ain al-Hilweh camp after the Aabra events.

The four absentia convictions against Chaker include the 2013 Aabra events. The judicial body annulled charges of direct participation in the killing of Lebanese army officers and personnel but convicted him of involvement in murder and terrorist acts, sentencing him to 15 years of hard labor.

In another case, Chaker was sentenced to five years for harming Lebanon’s relations with another state and inciting sectarianism. He received a seven-year sentence for money laundering aimed at financing terrorist acts. 

The fourth case resulted in a 15-year sentence for involvement in terrorism through providing logistical support.

While awaiting the reading of all four cases and Chaker's new testimony, a delegation of families of the soldiers killed in Aabra met with army commander General Rodolph Haykal, Defense Minister Michel Menassa, and Judge Claude Ghanem. 

They called for justice for their fallen sons and the completion of legal proceedings. The delegation was reassured of confidence in the judicial process and the Military Court, emphasizing its commitment to enforcing the law fairly and transparently, despite differing opinions or social media campaigns.

