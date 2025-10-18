News
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
18-10-2025
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Israel has cited a second justification for maintaining military pressure on Gaza, claiming Hamas has violated the disarmament agreement after its leaders expressed doubts about surrendering their weapons.
The Israeli government warned of significant escalation, saying time is running out for Hamas to fulfill the agreement’s terms, whether by returning the bodies of hostages or disarming, without conditions.
These Israeli threats, combined with statements from Hamas, put the second phase of the ceasefire plan at risk of collapse. Israel has deployed its forces along the so-called “yellow line” and reinforced its vehicles amid growing warnings that it may take measures to compel Hamas to return the bodies and disarm.
Military steps of this nature could cause the agreement to fail soon, especially after Israel carried out two attacks since the Sharm el-Sheikh summit, killing 17 Gazans under the pretext of protecting soldiers and countering Hamas’ military capabilities.
These developments come as Israel received a message from Washington on Friday evening, urging it not to carry out threats against Gaza or impose penalties over the failure to receive the bodies.
In parallel with U.S. pressure and efforts to ensure the ceasefire holds, U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff arrived in the region to closely monitor the implementation of the agreement through visits to Egypt, Israel, and Gaza.
Meanwhile, an international force is expected to deploy in parts of Gaza, while the Israeli military continues to issue threats and impose obstacles.
Witkoff's visit coincides with warnings from Israeli sources about the risk of the conflict spreading from Gaza to Lebanon. In Gaza, the Israeli army is following orders from Defense Minister Israel Katz, deploying along the “yellow line” and aiming weapons at anyone approaching who threatens its security.
Simultaneously, forces stationed at the border with Lebanon have received new instructions from northern command to advance several kilometers inside Lebanese territory to secure a buffer zone, citing Hezbollah’s efforts to strengthen its military capabilities and threaten the security of both the army and northern residents.
