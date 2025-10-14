Greece train crash trial to open March 23: Prosecutors

14-10-2025 | 08:25
Greece train crash trial to open March 23: Prosecutors
Greece train crash trial to open March 23: Prosecutors

A long-awaited trial into Greece's worst train crash that killed 57 people in 2023 will open on March 23, a source in the prosecutor's office told AFP Tuesday.

The prosecutor's office in the central city of Larissa, where the trial will be held, has already called for 36 people to be put on trial, including railway executives and the station master on duty the night of the February 28, 2023 crash.

AFP

