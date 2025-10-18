Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns

Lebanon’s Health Minister, Rakan Nasreddine, stressed at a press conference that “the health of Lebanese citizens knows no color, sect, religion, or political affiliation. The Ministry of Health has always served, and will continue to serve, all Lebanese.”



The minister explained that after complaints surfaced on social media regarding Tannourine water, the epidemiological monitoring team collected six samples from markets across Lebanon and sent them to Rafik Hariri University Hospital, where three tested positive for contamination.



He added that the ministry later collected 11 samples directly from the company’s plant. Testing revealed that only one of these contained the same bacteria, while the remaining samples were clean.



Nasreddine highlighted that Tannourine demonstrated a high level of cooperation and addressed the technical issues, prompting the ministry to allow the company to resume bottling and distributing drinking water nationwide.