News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
Lebanon News
18-10-2025 | 10:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
Lebanon’s Health Minister, Rakan Nasreddine, stressed at a press conference that “the health of Lebanese citizens knows no color, sect, religion, or political affiliation. The Ministry of Health has always served, and will continue to serve, all Lebanese.”
The minister explained that after complaints surfaced on social media regarding Tannourine water, the epidemiological monitoring team collected six samples from markets across Lebanon and sent them to Rafik Hariri University Hospital, where three tested positive for contamination.
He added that the ministry later collected 11 samples directly from the company’s plant. Testing revealed that only one of these contained the same bacteria, while the remaining samples were clean.
Nasreddine highlighted that Tannourine demonstrated a high level of cooperation and addressed the technical issues, prompting the ministry to allow the company to resume bottling and distributing drinking water nationwide.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Rakan Nasreddine
Tannourine
Water
Contamination
Next
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
Hannibal Gaddafi released on $11 million bail after ten years behind bars—The full story
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
Lebanon News
2025-10-13
Tests confirm contamination in Tannourine water after Health Ministry suspends company operations
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
Lebanon News
2025-10-14
Labor Minister backs Health Ministry’s decision on Tannourine water, aiming to protect public health
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-15
Tannourine water contamination raises alarm in Lebanon: New details emerge
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
Lebanon News
2025-10-15
Health Minister to LBCI: Tannourine water case technical, ministry explores options to ensure safety
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
0
Lebanon News
09:41
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
Lebanon News
09:41
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
0
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
0
Lebanon News
04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
Lebanon News
04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack
Lebanon News
2025-09-09
Lebanese President in call with Qatari Emir voices solidarity with Doha following Israeli attack
0
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
Middle East News
2025-09-09
Israel attacked Hamas leadership in Doha, awaits results — report
0
World News
2025-09-23
Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times this year
World News
2025-09-23
Norway says Russia violated its airspace three times this year
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:23
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:23
Israel says has identified dead hostage returned on Friday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-03
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:41
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
Lebanon News
09:41
One killed as Israeli strike hits vehicle in Deir Kifa
2
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
Lebanon News
10:56
Lebanon’s health minister clears Tannourine water after contamination concerns
3
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
Lebanon News
04:35
Lebanese President joins Vatican ceremony to declare Bishop Maloyan a saint
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Ceasefire in jeopardy as Israel threatens military action in Gaza
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Fadel Chaker’s case returns to Military Court as new trial phase begins — the details
6
World News
01:37
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan
World News
01:37
Pakistan state television announces talks in Qatar with Afghanistan
7
Lebanon News
04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
Lebanon News
04:26
Beirut Port director says port committed to preserving national archive and cultural heritage
8
Middle East News
03:25
Iran says no longer bound by 'restrictions' on its nuclear program
Middle East News
03:25
Iran says no longer bound by 'restrictions' on its nuclear program
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More