Sequoia India’s Surge backs AI-powered video creation platform Gan.ai in $5.2M funding

2023-05-23 | 12:18
Sequoia India’s Surge backs AI-powered video creation platform Gan.ai in $5.2M funding
Sequoia India’s Surge backs AI-powered video creation platform Gan.ai in $5.2M funding

As many as 91 percent of consumers want to see more videos from brands, according to a recent survey by the startup Wyzowl, which says it surveyed more than 500 respondents. Google meanwhile reported in 2019 that 55 percent of consumers use videos in their purchasing decisions.

Though the data may be in both companies’ self-interest – Wyzowl is a video production company while Google and YouTube share a parent company —  video content is clearly becoming a more meaningful way for both small and large brands to reach new customers.
 

Variety

Sequoia

India

Surge

Backs

AI

Powered

Video

Creation

Platform

Gan.ai

Funding

