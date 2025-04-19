Trial opens for students, journalists over Istanbul protests

A trial of nearly 200 people, among them students and journalists, arrested over Turkey's biggest protests in more than a decade opened in Istanbul on Friday.



In the dock were 189 suspects who were rounded up in a government crackdown on the protests, which erupted following the March 19 detention and subsequent jailing of Istanbul's opposition mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu.



As the trial opened, the Caglayan courthouse was packed with family members, journalists, university lecturers, and lawmakers from the main opposition CHP party, an AFP correspondent said.



Most of the defendants were students, but among them were also eight Turkish journalists -- including AFP photographer Yasin Akgul -- who had been covering the biggest wave of street protests to grip Turkey since 2013.



The suspects are facing a number of charges, notably "taking part in illegal rallies and marches" and "failing to disperse despite police warnings" -- offenses that could carry between six months to four years behind bars.



Addressing the court on behalf of the journalists, lawyer Veysel Ok called for their acquittal on the grounds that they were reporting the news of the demonstrations.



"They were there as journalists to cover the protests... that's what they are paid for," he told the judge.



The judge rejected the acquittal request but agreed to separate their file from that of the students.



According to the indictment, their claim to be journalists "has not been counted" because the police did not establish that they were present for journalistic purposes.



"We want the journalists to be acquitted" because they are being tried on the basis of false evidence, Erol Onderoglu, the Turkey representative of Reporters Without Borders (RSF), told AFP.



"Unfortunately, their prosecution is as arbitrary as their detention and arrest."



AFP