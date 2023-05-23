Adobe brings Firefly’s generative AI to Photoshop

Photoshop is getting an infusion of generative AI with the addition of a number of Firefly-based features that will allow users to extend images beyond their borders with Firefly-generated backgrounds, use generative AI to add objects to images and use a new generative fill feature to remove objects with far more precision than the previously available content-aware fill.



For now, these features will only be available in the beta version of Photoshop. Adobe is also making some of these capabilities available to Firefly beta users on the web (Firefly users, by the way, have now created over 100 million images on the service).