PM Salam reaffirms reform commitment, pushes forward with IMF deal and regional partnerships

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Nawaf Salam reaffirmed the government’s commitment to implementing its reform agenda and passing financial legislation necessary to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



During a meeting with a delegation from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), headed by the bank’s Vice President Matteo Patrone, Salam emphasized that reforms are in Lebanon’s vital interest and essential for placing the country on a path to sustainable development.



The EBRD delegation expressed the bank’s readiness to support and assist Lebanon once the required reforms are implemented and a deal is signed with the IMF.



Salam also met with U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert to discuss the political situation and recent developments related to the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the ceasefire agreement.



The Prime Minister received Norway’s Ambassador to Lebanon, Hilde Haraldstad, for talks on bilateral relations and the overall situation in Lebanon and the region.



In a separate meeting, Salam welcomed a delegation from the Lebanese-Iraqi Business Council, headed by Hassan Jaber. The delegation presented a memo outlining proposals to enhance Lebanese-Iraqi relations, including the formation of specialized sectoral committees to follow up on key priorities.



These priorities include activating the 2002 Free Trade Agreement, reactivating the joint ministerial committee and ensuring its regular meetings, implementing reciprocal treatment for citizens of both countries, and facilitating investment, residency, and movement.



The memo also called for using Lebanese and Iraqi ports as transit hubs for goods and oil, establishing a joint Lebanese-Iraqi office to track requests and files, and converting Iraqi debt into services and public projects. Additionally, it highlighted the need to strengthen land transportation between the two countries.