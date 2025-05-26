PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform

26-05-2025 | 06:10
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform
2min
PM Salam seeks Arab investment for reconstruction, institutional reform

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said Monday that his government is seeking diverse investments—particularly from Arab countries—to support Lebanon’s reconstruction and implement projects aimed at strengthening state institutions.

Speaking at a joint press conference with a representative of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, Salam said the government has laid out a “clear reform vision” centered on economic stability, stronger governance, institutional activation, and investment in human capital. 

He also emphasized Lebanon’s need for long-term strategic partnerships.

For his part, the representative announced that the fund is moving to accelerate the launch of development initiatives in Lebanon.

He underscored the importance of measuring the impact of these initiatives and identifying outcomes that will benefit both the Lebanese people and the private sector.

“We were directed to be present in Lebanon to support government development efforts,” he said, noting that a series of working sessions will begin Tuesday to focus on priority sectors for the Lebanese Republic.

He added, “Our visit today marks the start of a long-term partnership that will strengthen ties between both governments. We are here to support you, and we will follow up on the initiatives and projects being launched.”

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

