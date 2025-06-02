Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

Lebanon’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Fouad Dandan, said Emiratis are showing strong enthusiasm to invest in Lebanon, pointing to numerous Emirati projects that could help revitalize the country.



Speaking to LBCI, Dandan confirmed that “all the reasons behind the UAE’s travel ban to Lebanon have been removed.”



He added that flights from the UAE to Lebanon for the summer season are already "fully" booked, and the lifting of the travel ban has opened new prospects for ties between the two countries.



“Since President Joseph Aoun took office and the new government was formed, I visited Lebanon and coordinated with officials,” Dandan said.



“They instructed me to work on eliminating the obstacles that had previously prevented the return of travel to Lebanon. Today, the security situation is stable, and the state is present across all Lebanese territory.”





