Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

Lebanon News
02-06-2025 | 04:18
High views
0min
Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

Lebanon’s ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Fouad Dandan, said Emiratis are showing strong enthusiasm to invest in Lebanon, pointing to numerous Emirati projects that could help revitalize the country.

Speaking to LBCI, Dandan confirmed that “all the reasons behind the UAE’s travel ban to Lebanon have been removed.”

He added that flights from the UAE to Lebanon for the summer season are already "fully" booked, and the lifting of the travel ban has opened new prospects for ties between the two countries.

“Since President Joseph Aoun took office and the new government was formed, I visited Lebanon and coordinated with officials,” Dandan said. 

“They instructed me to work on eliminating the obstacles that had previously prevented the return of travel to Lebanon. Today, the security situation is stable, and the state is present across all Lebanese territory.”


Lebanon News

Lebanon

United Arab Emirates

Fouad Dandan

UAE

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
2025-05-08

Ukraine says Russia launched guided bombs despite Putin's truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Flights 'full' as UAE lifts Lebanon travel ban, envoy tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:21

Israeli drone targets vehicle in southern Lebanon, killing one

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

