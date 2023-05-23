Microsoft bakes its Bing/ChatGPT bot into Windows 11

Microsoft is building its ChatGPT-based Bing experience right into Windows 11 — and adding a few twists that allow users to ask the chatbot to change their Windows settings, too.



The new Windows Copilot, which will be available right in the Windows 11 taskbar, is meant to make it easier for Windows users to find and change settings without having to delve deep into the Windows settings (think, “adjust my settings so I can focus.”). But the tools will also allow users to summarize content from the clipboard, for example, or compose text.