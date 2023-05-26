Following successful mission, Virgin Galactic targeting June for first commercial spaceflight

2023-05-26 | 10:41
Following successful mission, Virgin Galactic targeting June for first commercial spaceflight
1min
Following successful mission, Virgin Galactic targeting June for first commercial spaceflight

Following a successful flight to the edge of space on Thursday, space tourism company Virgin Galactic says it is ready to enter commercial service in June.

Virgin Galactic’s aircraft, VMS Eve, departed the New Mexico launch site carrying a crew of six (plus two aircraft pilots) at around 9:15 a.m. MT. The VSS Unity spaceplane dropped from the wing of the jet a little over an hour later, taking off to suborbital space at an altitude of 44,500 feet. The entire mission lasted around 90 minutes.

Thursday’s mission, called Unity 25, concludes a nearly two-year-long pause in operations for the company. That last flight, which took place in June 2021, also took six people to suborbital space, including company founder billionaire Richard Branson. While Virgin Galactic did not broadcast the Unity 25 mission, the company kept followers updated on social media. NASA Spaceflight, a private news website with massive followings on YouTube and Twitter, unofficially livestreamed the flight.
 

