News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
23
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Following successful mission, Virgin Galactic targeting June for first commercial spaceflight
Variety
2023-05-26 | 10:41
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Following successful mission, Virgin Galactic targeting June for first commercial spaceflight
Following a successful flight to the edge of space on Thursday, space tourism company Virgin Galactic says it is ready to enter commercial service in June.
Virgin Galactic’s aircraft, VMS Eve, departed the New Mexico launch site carrying a crew of six (plus two aircraft pilots) at around 9:15 a.m. MT. The VSS Unity spaceplane dropped from the wing of the jet a little over an hour later, taking off to suborbital space at an altitude of 44,500 feet. The entire mission lasted around 90 minutes.
Thursday’s mission, called Unity 25, concludes a nearly two-year-long pause in operations for the company. That last flight, which took place in June 2021, also took six people to suborbital space, including company founder billionaire Richard Branson. While Virgin Galactic did not broadcast the Unity 25 mission, the company kept followers updated on social media. NASA Spaceflight, a private news website with massive followings on YouTube and Twitter, unofficially livestreamed the flight.
TechCrunch
Variety
Following
Successful
Mission
Virgin
Galactic
Targeting
June
First
commercial
Spaceflight
Next
OpenAI has no plans to leave Europe -CEO
Twitter likely to quit EU code against disinformation, EU official says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-05-12
Intuitive Machines prepares for first lunar mission, faces challenge to NASA contract win
Variety
2023-05-12
Intuitive Machines prepares for first lunar mission, faces challenge to NASA contract win
0
Variety
2023-05-10
Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025
Variety
2023-05-10
Vast and SpaceX aim to put the first commercial space station in orbit in 2025
0
World
2023-04-04
Sterling breaks above $1.25 for first time since June
World
2023-04-04
Sterling breaks above $1.25 for first time since June
0
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:43
Ford to bring Tesla’s charging tech into its future EVs
Variety
10:43
Ford to bring Tesla’s charging tech into its future EVs
0
Variety
08:24
Killer whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain
Variety
08:24
Killer whales wreck boat in latest attack off Spain
0
Variety
07:14
Climate protesters dog oil major TotalEnergies’ shareholder meeting in Paris
Variety
07:14
Climate protesters dog oil major TotalEnergies’ shareholder meeting in Paris
0
Variety
06:47
Soaring airline customer complaints push global legislators to act
Variety
06:47
Soaring airline customer complaints push global legislators to act
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-08
Pro-Ukraine group sabotaged pipelines, intelligence suggests
World
2023-03-08
Pro-Ukraine group sabotaged pipelines, intelligence suggests
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
News Bulletin Reports
10:54
Curbing money laundering: Exploring BDL's circular 165
0
Variety
2023-01-06
Samsung's quarterly profit plunges to 8-year low on demand slump
Variety
2023-01-06
Samsung's quarterly profit plunges to 8-year low on demand slump
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Lebanon News
2023-02-22
4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
02:01
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
2
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
Lebanon News
13:35
MP Gebran Bassil expresses concerns over presidential vacuum
3
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
Press Highlights
01:17
Opposition unity: FPM and other forces close to finalizing presidential candidate
4
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
Press Highlights
00:11
Political dynamics unfold: Jumblatt's resignation and presidential elections
5
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
04:25
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
6
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
Lebanon Economy
03:53
Social Affairs Minister denies receiving any official document regarding dollarization of Syrian refugees’ aid
7
Middle East
14:41
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
Middle East
14:41
Russia's mercenaries send back bodies of US and Turkish citizens from Ukraine
8
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Lebanon News
09:49
Special Investigation Commission's statement on Lebanon's potential gray list placement
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More