Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?

News Bulletin Reports
09-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

With advanced steps toward expanding the Abraham Accords and including Syria, and while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is engaged in tough negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump to stop the Gaza war, conflicting Israeli reports have emerged about talks in Abu Dhabi on Sunday between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi.

Israel did not deny the news. While some officials confirmed the meeting took place, others claimed Hanegbi did not meet al-Sharaa but met with security officials instead.

Meanwhile, the Maariv newspaper reported that Hanegbi's trip to Abu Dhabi on Sunday delayed the departure of the "Wing of Zion" plane carrying U.S. officials to Washington by three hours. 

An Israeli report revealed direct contacts between Damascus and Tel Aviv through four channels personally overseen by Hanegbi, one of which involved Syrian security entities.

The second channel of talks was supervised by Mossad head David Barnea. 

The third channel involved Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who previously said that Israel has an interest in an agreement with Syria, but the cornerstone of any agreement is Damascus' recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.

The fourth channel, also essential, involves officers from the Israeli army and Syrian security entities.

In response to the stir caused by reports of the Hanegbi-Al-Sharaa meeting, a senior Israeli official briefed political reporters, saying normalization with Syria poses major challenges.

The official stated that the success of the military strike on Iran, in which the United States participated, created a unique opportunity to change the face of the Middle East, including reaching agreements with Syria and Lebanon.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel

Normalization

Syria

Abraham Accords

Benjamin Netanyahu

Donald Trump

Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI Next
Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses
Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-02

New normalization push could reshape the Middle East—with Syria and Lebanon on the radar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-29

Internal Syrian opposition: Could Israel and Syria normalize relations soon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-22

Church at a turning point: Meet some potential successors to late Pope Francis

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-05-13

Syria FM says US lifting of sanctions 'pivotal turning point'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-08

Billions needed, but no plan: Lebanon’s social spending crisis deepens

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:14

Kremlin says unfazed by Trump's latest Putin remarks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:35

Syrian returns from Lebanon to begin under UN-backed plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-30

Parliamentary session: Diaspora seats fuel political divide as Lebanese parliament pushes through agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-07

Lebanon says ten wounded, including a child, in two Israeli airstrikes

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

Israeli army claims destroying Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
04:34

Israeli officials confirm secret meeting between Tzachi Hanegbi and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa in Abu Dhabi: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:30

From crown to cause: Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa named mental health ambassador

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:56

Cypriot President affirms Lebanon’s regional role during meeting with President Aoun

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

Israel tests boundaries in Lebanon with new ground incursions and offenses

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:25

US State Dept spokesperson urges Lebanon to advance Hezbollah disarmament and urgent reforms after Barrack’s visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

From ground incursions to media narratives: Israel’s dual approach in Lebanon—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Hezbollah insists US must pressure Israel before dialogue on weapons: here’s what we know

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More