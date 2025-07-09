News
Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?
09-07-2025 | 13:00
Israel explores normalization with Syria, despite challenges—could this mark a turning point in Mideast relations?
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
With advanced steps toward expanding the Abraham Accords and including Syria, and while Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is engaged in tough negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump to stop the Gaza war, conflicting Israeli reports have emerged about talks in Abu Dhabi on Sunday between Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa and Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi.
Israel did not deny the news. While some officials confirmed the meeting took place, others claimed Hanegbi did not meet al-Sharaa but met with security officials instead.
Meanwhile, the Maariv newspaper reported that Hanegbi's trip to Abu Dhabi on Sunday delayed the departure of the "Wing of Zion" plane carrying U.S. officials to Washington by three hours.
An Israeli report revealed direct contacts between Damascus and Tel Aviv through four channels personally overseen by Hanegbi, one of which involved Syrian security entities.
The second channel of talks was supervised by Mossad head David Barnea.
The third channel involved Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who previously said that Israel has an interest in an agreement with Syria, but the cornerstone of any agreement is Damascus' recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights.
The fourth channel, also essential, involves officers from the Israeli army and Syrian security entities.
In response to the stir caused by reports of the Hanegbi-Al-Sharaa meeting, a senior Israeli official briefed political reporters, saying normalization with Syria poses major challenges.
The official stated that the success of the military strike on Iran, in which the United States participated, created a unique opportunity to change the face of the Middle East, including reaching agreements with Syria and Lebanon.
