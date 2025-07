Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah’s coastal artillery commander in South Lebanon

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed Thursday that Israeli forces killed Muhammad Jamal Murad, identified as Hezbollah’s artillery commander in the coastal sector, in an airstrike earlier in the day on the town of Mansouri in southern Lebanon.



In a post on X, Adraee wrote: "The Israeli army attacked earlier today in the area of Mansouri, southern Lebanon, and eliminated Muhammad Jamal Murad, who served as the commander of artillery in the coastal sector of Hezbollah.''



He added: ''Murad was responsible for numerous rocket attacks toward the State of Israel during the war and had made several attempts in recent months to rebuild Hezbollah’s artillery capabilities in the coastal area.''



Adraee concluded: ''Murad’s activities posed a threat to the security of the State of Israel and its citizens, and were a blatant violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The Israeli army will continue to operate to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel.”

#عاجل 🔸جيش الدفاع قضى على قائد المدفعية في قطاع الساحل في حزب الله الارهابي



🔸هاجم جيش الدفاع في وقت سابق اليوم في منطقة المنصوري جنوب لبنان وقضى على المدعو محمد جمال مراد الذي شغل منصب قائد المدفعية في قطاع الساحل لدى حزب الله الارهابي.



🔸وكان المدعو مراد مسؤولًا عن العديد… pic.twitter.com/sBrbSb1zim — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) July 10, 2025