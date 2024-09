Lebanese-American Emil Wakim has joined Saturday Night Live (SNL) Season 50 cast as a Featured Player alongside Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline.Born in Chicago, Emil Wakim is a Lebanese-American stand-up comic, actor, and writer.In 2022, Wakim made his debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, performing a six-minute set. He was also selected as a New Face of Comedy at that year's Just for Laughs Comedy Festival.In addition, he was named one of 2024's Comedians You Should and Will Know by the entertainment and culture outlet Vulture.In an interview with Vulture, he dubbed his Tonight Show stand-up set the proudest moment of his career, stating: "It's still crazy to me that I survived it."