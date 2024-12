The BBC has recently unveiled a feature including 100 "inspiring and influential women from around the world."



The 2024 list highlights prominent women who have shown resilience amid conflicts and crises in Gaza, Lebanon, Ukraine, and Sudan, as well as the societal upheavals following a record number of global elections.



The list includes stranded astronaut Sunita Williams (United States), actress Sharon Stone (United States), Olympic athlete Rebeca Andrade (Brazil), photojournalist Christina Assi (Lebanon), among others.



The BBC 100 Women further honors those whose resilience is driving change amid a challenging year, highlighting individuals pushing for progress as the world shifts.



The list, highlighting climate pioneers tackling the impacts of the climate crisis, featured Lebanon's Christina Assi.



AFP photographer Christina Assi, who grew up in the 1990s Lebanon, saw her life take a turn in October 2023, when she was injured in an Israeli strike in South Lebanon while reporting the events unfolding.



The attack, which also killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and injured others, would result in Assi having a leg amputated.



"The experience led her to campaign for journalists' safety, and she dedicated her participation in the 2024 Olympic torch relay in Paris to all the journalists who have died in the line of duty," said the BBC.