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Bitcoin falls below $60,000 level
Variety and Tech
20-11-2026 | 10:58
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Bitcoin falls below $60,000 level
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell below the $60,000 level on Friday for the first time since July, as lofty valuation concerns weighed on the AI trade and other risk assets.
Bitcoin was last down 3.08% at $59,610.
Reuters
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