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Grand Theft Auto VI takes record $3.8 bn on first day, publisher says
Variety and Tech
20-11-2026 | 14:42
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Grand Theft Auto VI takes record $3.8 bn on first day, publisher says
"Grand Theft Auto VI" brought in $3.79 billion in retail sales on its first day, publisher Rockstar Games said Friday, calling it the biggest launch for any entertainment product in history.
The figure, based on company estimates of worldwide sales through the end of Thursday, is nearly five times the roughly $800 million that predecessor "Grand Theft Auto V” took in during its first 24 hours in 2013.
AFP
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Grand Theft Auto VI
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