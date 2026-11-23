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Nvidia shares up almost 30% in pre-market trading on Huang's return as CEO
Variety and Tech
23-11-2026 | 09:36
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Nvidia shares up almost 30% in pre-market trading on Huang's return as CEO
Shares of Nvidia rocketed about 30 percent higher in pre-market trading Monday as the tech giant announced it reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.
The board voted unanimously to bring Huang back to lead the artificial intelligence juggernaut after he stepped down on November 12 following reports he had an affair with a woman U.S. officials suspected was spying for China.
Nvidia said it took Monday's action after input from senior U.S. government officials left its board confident Huang posed no national security risk.
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Nvidia board reinstates Jensen Huang as CEO
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