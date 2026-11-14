Italy fines Meta $880mn over photo privacy

Variety and Tech
14-11-2026 | 09:53
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Italy fines Meta $880mn over photo privacy
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Italy fines Meta $880mn over photo privacy

Italian regulators fined Facebook parent company Meta 805 million euros ($880 million) for accessing users' photos without their "specific" consent, the country's data protection authority said on Saturday.

Through the Facebook application for Android devices, Meta accessed photographs, videos and related metadata belonging to Italian users "without obtaining specific consent and without properly informing them," the authority said in a statement.

AFP

Variety and Tech

Italy

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