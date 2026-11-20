France's President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said Russia's actions in Ukraine and Europe were an "irresponsible gamble" that would increase the resolve of Europeans.



"By escalating its war of aggression against Ukraine and also pursuing an aggressive agenda on European soil, Russia is making an irresponsible gamble that can only further isolate it and strengthen the resolve and unity of Europeans," he said on X.



He posted after Moscow pounded Ukraine with massive strikes Friday, while two Russian missiles likely landed in Poland, and Denmark accused Russia of being behind an attempted assassination of a Ukrainian rapper in the country.



AFP



