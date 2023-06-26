Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire

World News
2023-06-26 | 14:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Bulgaria boosts arms sector security after depot fire

Bulgaria beefed up security at its ammunition and weapons factories Monday, following a weekend fire at an arms depot that its owner said was suspicious.

About 70,000 people currently work in the country's defense industry, which specializes in ammunition for Soviet-era weapons and has seen its exports triple since Russia invaded Ukraine.

A fire broke out at a privately-owned ammunition depot near the southeastern town of Karnobat early Sunday, causing several explosions, but no casualties.

"There are additional levels of security that have been implemented for each of the defense industry sites, both state-owned and private," Economy and Industry Minister Bogdan Bogdanov told journalists on Monday.

"It's a key industry for Bulgaria," he said after visiting the largest state-owned VMZ Sopot factory in central Bulgaria.

The incident comes as NATO member Bulgaria is preparing to approve sending military aid directly to Ukraine, reversing its former policy of delivering arms to Kyiv via third countries.

The destroyed depot belongs to arms dealer Emilian Gebrev, whose company Emco was a target of similar incidents in the 2010s as well as in July 2022.

In a television interview Gebrev ruled out negligence as a possible cause of the fire, instead suspecting sabotage or trespassing.

Prime Minister Nikolay Denkov on Monday voiced concerns over the "explosions that were occurring periodically, especially over the past ten years".

"There was information that foreign intelligence services might have been involved," he said, urging prosecutors to present the results of previous investigations.

Bulgaria's prosecution announced in 2021 that it had established links between six Russian nationals in Bulgaria and four explosions at its arms depots between 2011 and 2020 allegedly aimed at preventing deliveries to Ukraine and Georgia.

In April 2015 Gebrev, his son and an executive from his company were victims of a poisoning attempt.

Three Russians were charged in 2020 in Bulgaria in absentia in connection with the attempted poisoning of Gebrev, one of them a Russian intelligence officer.



AFP
 

World News

Bulgaria

Boost

Arms

Sector

Security

Depot

Fire

LBCI Next
Hong Kong stocks close with another loss
China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-16

Boosting economic ties: Qatar pledges billions for Iraq's key sectors

LBCI
World News
14:36

Energy sector CO2 emissions hit record in 2022: study

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Moscow security measures still in place after Wagner mutiny

LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

Scholz urges NATO summit to focus on boosting Ukraine fighting strength

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
14:41

Ukraine grain deal 'critical' for Africa: UN

LBCI
World News
14:36

Energy sector CO2 emissions hit record in 2022: study

LBCI
World News
14:32

Frontex says Greece ignored migrant boat help offer

LBCI
World News
13:59

Germany, France and Italy agree raw materials cooperation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-10

Riad Salameh says he plans to leave after term expires

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21

Amazon will hold its Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:15

Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More