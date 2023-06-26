Hong Kong stocks close with another loss

World News
2023-06-26 | 03:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Hong Kong stocks close with another loss
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Hong Kong stocks close with another loss

Hong Kong stocks ended with more losses Monday, extending last week's retreat, as traders kept a nervous eye on Russia after an aborted uprising against President Vladimir Putin at the weekend.

The Hang Seng Index lost 0.51 percent, or 95.84 points, to close at 18,794.13.

The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.48 percent, or 47.28 points, to 3,150.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.81 percent, or 36.98 points, to 2,002.93.
 
 
AFP

World News

China

Stocks

Markets

LBCI Next
Wagner mutiny shows invasion was 'strategic mistake': NATO chief
China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

LBCI
World News
2023-06-12

Stocks advance, dollar down as markets focus on rate calls

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
World News
02:41

China contends with weakened Putin after Wagner mutiny

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:18

NATO to hold talks on Sweden entry before July summit

LBCI
World News
09:12

Sweden announces $35-mn 'summer aid package' for Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:56

Switzerland a hub for Russian, Chinese spies, says Bern

LBCI
World News
07:30

Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-10

With words reflecting living far from home, the Arab National Orchestra dazzles the crowd in Houston

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

Al-Rahi affirms Maronite patriarchate remains impartial toward all candidates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-12

Frangieh's presidential hopes hang in the balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-08

Lebanese companies in the race: Securing vital services for Block No. 9 drilling

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Taymour Jumblatt assumes leadership of PSP, emphasizes completion of presidential election away from rejection fronts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:49

Walid Jumblatt: Dialogue is only way to reach settlement, consolidate reconciliation

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More