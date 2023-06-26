Hong Kong stocks close with another loss

Hong Kong stocks ended with more losses Monday, extending last week's retreat, as traders kept a nervous eye on Russia after an aborted uprising against President Vladimir Putin at the weekend.



The Hang Seng Index lost 0.51 percent, or 95.84 points, to close at 18,794.13.



The Shanghai Composite Index sank 1.48 percent, or 47.28 points, to 3,150.62, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange shed 1.81 percent, or 36.98 points, to 2,002.93.

