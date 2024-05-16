News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
19
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UAE's ADNOC plans to establish trade office in US as part of global expansion
World News
2024-05-16 | 13:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
UAE's ADNOC plans to establish trade office in US as part of global expansion
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is planning to set up a trading desk in the US as part of the United Arab Emirates-backed oil and gas producer's global expansion efforts, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The company has recently held talks to recruit senior energy traders to oversee the US expansion effort, the sources said.
The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential details and cautioned that ADNOC could still change its plans to focus elsewhere.
ADNOC declined to comment.
Reuters
World News
UAE
ADNOC
Trade Office
United States
Expansion
Next
South Africa pursues halt to the Israeli Rafah offensive at World Court
Putin says China, Russia relationship is a 'stabilizing factor' in the world
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
08:37
IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices
Middle East News
08:37
IMF: Internal imbalances worsened in Iraq due to financial expansion and declining oil prices
0
Middle East News
2024-05-15
Egypt receives $14 billion from UAE for second installment of Ras al-Hikma deal
Middle East News
2024-05-15
Egypt receives $14 billion from UAE for second installment of Ras al-Hikma deal
0
Middle East News
2024-05-11
UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'
Middle East News
2024-05-11
UAE considers the UN vote on Palestinians a 'historic step'
0
World News
2024-05-11
US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters
World News
2024-05-11
US energy secretary to visit Saudi Arabia, UAE next week: Reuters
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:04
Constitutional Council in Chad announces Déby's victory in presidential elections
World News
13:04
Constitutional Council in Chad announces Déby's victory in presidential elections
0
World News
11:56
Moscow expels British military attaché in response to similar action by London
World News
11:56
Moscow expels British military attaché in response to similar action by London
0
World News
09:08
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
World News
09:08
Greece rescues 42 migrants off Crete, searches for three missing
0
World News
06:34
Xi and Putin condemn US, pledge closer ties
World News
06:34
Xi and Putin condemn US, pledge closer ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-06
Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon
Press Highlights
2024-03-06
Deciphering Hochstein's agenda: A fragmented solution in south Lebanon
0
World News
2024-05-14
Federal Reserve Chair Powell expects inflation to fall
World News
2024-05-14
Federal Reserve Chair Powell expects inflation to fall
0
Middle East News
2024-04-10
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
Middle East News
2024-04-10
Germany’s Lufthansa pauses flights to and from Tehran amid Middle East crisis
0
Middle East News
2023-10-28
The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield
Middle East News
2023-10-28
The Israeli army warns civilians in Gaza that the area has become a battlefield
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
Lebanon News
00:23
Israel strikes eastern Lebanon after Hezbollah targets Israeli military bases: AFP
2
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
Lebanon News
04:20
Hezbollah launches 'over sixty rockets' on Israeli Positions 'in response' to Bekaa region strikes
3
Lebanon News
07:14
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
Lebanon News
07:14
Drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre district, injuries reported: NNA
4
Lebanon News
04:44
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
Lebanon News
04:44
PM Mikati urges pressure on Israel to halt attacks on Lebanon, Gaza during Guterres meeting
5
Lebanon News
04:59
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
Lebanon News
04:59
LBCI obtains a draft of Manama Declaration: Necessity of implementing reforms, strengthen Lebanese Army and Internal Security Forces capabilities
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Financial oversight: BDL investigates suspected embezzlement in the banking sector
7
Lebanon News
07:53
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
Lebanon News
07:53
Fire breaks out caused by Israeli phosphorus bombardment in Khiam
8
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Lebanon News
09:12
Mikati calls for pressure on Israel and support for refugee return
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More