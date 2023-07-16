Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration

2023-07-16 | 14:47
Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration
Tunisia and EU sign agreement on economy, migration

Tunisia and the European Union signed on Sunday an agreement to establish a "comprehensive and strategic partnership" in economic development, renewable energy, and combating irregular migration.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, welcomed the agreement, which aims to "invest in shared prosperity" and includes "five pillars," including migration issues.
 

