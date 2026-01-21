US envoy Witkoff says he will meet with Putin on Thursday

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said he would be traveling with Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner to Moscow on Thursday and that they would meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.



"Well, look, we have to go meet him on Thursday," Witkoff told CNBC in an interview, referring to Putin.



"But it's the Russians who are asking for that meeting. I think that's a significant statement on their part," he said.



Reuters



