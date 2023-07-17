Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement

2023-07-17 | 06:34
Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine&#39;s grain export agreement
Germany calls on Russia to extend Ukraine's grain export agreement

The German government called on Russia on Monday to extend the validity of the agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain, after the Kremlin considered it expired, emphasizing its importance for global food security.

Government spokesperson Christiane Hoffmann told reporters, "We continue to urge Russia to allow for an additional extension of the grain agreement," noting that "the conflict should not be fought at the expense of the most impoverished on this planet."



AFP
 

