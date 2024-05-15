NATO described Georgia's adoption of a controversial 'foreign agent' law, which aligns with Russian legislation, as a 'step in the wrong direction,' stating that it 'diverts' Tbilisi from its aspirations to join the European Union and NATO.



NATO spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah stated on her X platform, "The Georgian government's decision to adopt legislation on 'foreign agents' is a step in the wrong direction and moves Georgia away from Euro-Atlantic integration."



She added, "We urge Georgia to change course and respect the right to peaceful protest."



AFP