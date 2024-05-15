Blinken announces in Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine worth $2 billion

2024-05-15 | 07:40
Blinken announces in Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine worth $2 billion
Blinken announces in Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine worth $2 billion

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Wednesday in Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine worth $2 billion to help the country fend off Russian attacks, especially in the northeast region.

The announcement of the aid came during a press conference with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, after weeks of Washington approving a $61 billion aid package for Ukraine, which was delayed by Congress for months.

AFP

