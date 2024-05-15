Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea

2024-05-15 | 00:43
Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea
Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated Wednesday that its air forces destroyed ten long-range missiles, known by the abbreviation "ATACMS," which were launched by the Ukrainian army overnight on the Crimean Peninsula.

The ministry added via Telegram that it destroyed nine attack drones and several other aerial weapons over the Belgorod region.

It also confirmed the destruction of five attack drones over the Kursk region and three over the Bryansk region.

Reuters

