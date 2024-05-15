Putin praises progress of Russian forces 'on all fronts' in Ukraine

2024-05-15 | 08:50
Putin praises progress of Russian forces &#39;on all fronts&#39; in Ukraine
Putin praises progress of Russian forces 'on all fronts' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Wednesday the progress of his country's forces on 'all fronts' in the battlefield in Ukraine, following days after Moscow launched a major ground attack.

Putin said during a televised meeting with military leaders, including the new Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, that "our forces are constantly working, every day, to improve their positions."

Reuters

World News

Ukraine

Russia

Forces

Military

Fronts

