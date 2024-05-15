News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
La Ekher EL Omr
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
23
o
Metn
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Putin praises progress of Russian forces 'on all fronts' in Ukraine
World News
2024-05-15 | 08:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Putin praises progress of Russian forces 'on all fronts' in Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin praised on Wednesday the progress of his country's forces on 'all fronts' in the battlefield in Ukraine, following days after Moscow launched a major ground attack.
Putin said during a televised meeting with military leaders, including the new Defense Minister Andrei Belousov, that "our forces are constantly working, every day, to improve their positions."
Reuters
World News
Ukraine
Russia
Forces
Military
Fronts
Next
Slovak PM shot and wounded following government meeting
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-02-28
Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military
World News
2024-02-28
Von der Leyen proposes using frozen Russian profits for Ukraine's military
0
World News
08:32
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
World News
08:32
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
0
World News
07:40
Blinken announces in Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine worth $2 billion
World News
07:40
Blinken announces in Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine worth $2 billion
0
World News
00:43
Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea
World News
00:43
Russia downs ten ATACMS missiles launched by Ukraine over Crimea
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
10:19
Slovak PM shot and wounded following government meeting
World News
10:19
Slovak PM shot and wounded following government meeting
0
World News
08:32
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
World News
08:32
Blinken: US does not encourage Ukraine to launch attacks on Russia with American weapons
0
World News
07:40
Blinken announces in Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine worth $2 billion
World News
07:40
Blinken announces in Kyiv new military assistance for Ukraine worth $2 billion
0
World News
07:23
NATO: Georgia's 'foreign agent' law goes in the 'wrong direction'
World News
07:23
NATO: Georgia's 'foreign agent' law goes in the 'wrong direction'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
Press Highlights
2024-02-29
Berri to Al-Joumhouria: I am ready to call for successive sessions in this case
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-10
Israel's participation in Eurovision faces criticism amid pro-Gaza protests in Sweden
0
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
0
Press Highlights
2023-08-23
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York
Press Highlights
2023-08-23
Reasons behind the sudden postponement of Bou Habib's trip to New York
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
Lebanon News
00:29
Hezbollah field commander killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon: AFP source
2
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
Lebanon News
16:59
Two killed by Israeli strike in South Lebanon's Tyre
3
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
13:35
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
4
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
Lebanon News
15:36
Breaking: Israeli drone strike targets vehicle in Tyre: NNA
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Lebanese filmmaker Nadine Labaki: A journey from "Caramel" to Cannes jury
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
News Bulletin Reports
12:36
Counting the costs: Lebanon sees first Syrian refugee return convoy
7
Lebanon News
15:55
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
Lebanon News
15:55
Saudi FM reiterates support for Lebanese people at Arab Summit prep meeting
8
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Lebanon News
03:57
Hezbollah leader Nasrallah meets with Hamas delegation to discuss Gaza war developments
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More