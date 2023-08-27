Genetic tests confirm death of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Genetic tests have confirmed the death of the leader of the armed Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, as announced by the Russian Investigative Committee on Sunday. The committee is investigating the plane crash that occurred on Wednesday.



The committee explained in a statement that "molecular genetic tests" have proven that the identities of the ten deceased individuals whose bodies were recovered from the crash site "match the list" of passengers and crew members, which included Prigozhin’s name.



AFP