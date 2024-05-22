British Prime Minister Sunak calls for UK national election on July 4

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak called a national election for July 4 on Wednesday, saying Britons would be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose to the opposition Labour Party after 14 years in power.



Ending months of speculation as to when he would call a new vote, Sunak, 44, stood outside his Downing Street office in pouring rain and announced he was calling the election earlier than expected, a risky strategy with his party far behind Labour in the opinion polls.



"Now is the moment for Britain to choose its future," he said, describing that choice as one between stability with him and the unknown with Labour leader Keir Starmer.



Reuters