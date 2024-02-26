News
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
World News
2024-02-26 | 05:16
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized Denmark's decision on Monday to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany.
Peskov told reporters, "The situation is closer to futility. On the one hand, they acknowledge deliberate sabotage, but on the other hand, they will not proceed with the investigation."
AFP
World News
Kremlin
Denmark
Nord Stream
Gas Pipeline
Russia
Germany
Investigation
