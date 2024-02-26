Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines

World News
2024-02-26 | 05:16
High views
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines
Russia condemns Denmark's 'futile' decision to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized Denmark's decision on Monday to close the investigation into the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines connecting Russia and Germany.

Peskov told reporters, "The situation is closer to futility. On the one hand, they acknowledge deliberate sabotage, but on the other hand, they will not proceed with the investigation."

World News

Kremlin

Denmark

Nord Stream

Gas Pipeline

Russia

Germany

Investigation

