Ireland to announce recognition of Palestinian state on Wednesday

The Irish government is to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state on Wednesday, a move strongly opposed by Israel, a source familiar with the matter said.



European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia, and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, possibly in a coordinated announcement, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.



The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's offensive to rout Hamas prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.



The Irish government has said recognition would complement peace efforts and support a two-state solution.



Israel's foreign ministry on Tuesday warned against the move, saying in a post on social media platform X that recognition would "lead to more terrorism, instability in the region and jeopardize any prospects for peace."



"Don't be a pawn in the hands of Hamas," the ministry said.



The Irish government on Tuesday evening said the prime minister and foreign minister would speak to the media on Wednesday morning but did not say what the topic would be.



