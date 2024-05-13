Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

2024-05-13 | 12:22
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon
2min
Drowning incidents: Beach safety concerns in Lebanon

Report by Petra Abou Haidar, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Two weeks ago, tragedy struck as the waves claimed the lives of two brothers on the shores of Ramlet al-Baida in Lebanon, drowning them. Today, a similar tragedy unfolded, affecting a group of young people, all under the age of 20.

On one of the public beaches, between Jbeil, Qartaboun, and Fidar, a group of youths from Deir al-Ahmar and its surroundings were enjoying a swim. With the resorts on the beach still closed, they entered through one of the public entrances, commonly used by all beachgoers free of charge.

Two out of the eight individuals ventured approximately 40 meters into the water, only to be swept away by the current. Some of their friends attempted to help, but tragically, one additional person drowned. The rest managed to save themselves.

Among the victims was 16-year-old Jason Habchi, one of the three who succumbed to the sea's betrayal. His body was discovered on Sunday evening and laid to rest in his village in Deir al-Ahmar on Monday.

Search efforts are ongoing for the remaining two individuals by the Maritime Rescue Unit of the Civil Defense, with support from the Maritime Commandos and Black Panthers.

This incident marks the second in less than a month, despite repeated warnings from the Civil Defense against swimming in turbulent and unpredictable seas. The dangers posed by high waves, strong winds, and swift currents remain ever-present, emphasizing the need for awareness and caution.

With the summer tourist season and swimming period yet to commence, most beaches remain unsafe and unmonitored, lacking lifeguards or safety measures. Responsibility ultimately lies with each individual to safeguard their lives by adhering to safety guidelines.

