Search operations target Hamas supporters in Germany

Search operations are underway Thursday in four German regions targeting members and sympathizers of the banned Palestinian movements, Hamas and "Samidoun," according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.



Interior Minister Nancy Faeser clarified in the statement, "We continue to act against extremist Islamists. By banning Hamas and Samidoun in Germany, we have sent a clear signal that we do not tolerate the brutal terrorism practiced by Hamas against Israel."



She added, "Islamists and those who oppose Semitism should not feel safe anywhere."



The Ministry of Interior noted that 15 sites have been searched since the operation began at 6 a.m., in compliance with orders from courts in four regions.



Germany had banned the activities of Hamas and "Samidoun" on November 2, with official figures indicating around 450 members of Hamas.



The ministry stated that although Hamas members have not engaged in "violent acts" in Germany so far, they have attempted to raise funds to support the movement abroad and "influence social and political discourse in Germany."



It clarified that on the other hand, "Samidoun" tends to resort to violence and "denies Israel's right to exist."



