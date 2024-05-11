Challenges and Initiatives in Managing the Syrian Presence in Lebanon

A report by Lara el-Hachem, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine





The political rift between the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) and the Lebanese Forces (LF) has disrupted, as described by Governor of the North, Ramzi Nohra, the gathering of Syrian refugees or the Syrian presence as he called it.



Despite the wide political divide between the two sides, the economic and political stability of Batroun was through the launching a plan to organize the Syrian displacement.

In the Batroun district, there are 10,000 Syrians according to the last census of the municipalities of the Batroun district.

More than half of them under 18 years old.

In public schools, there are 2200 Syrian students compared to 1600 Lebanese students.

The largest gatherings of Syrian refugees in the Batroun district are distributed as follows:

Batroun City 1450

Kouba 1010

Jran 470

Kfar Hilda 505

Shekka between 700 and 1000



There are more than a political message to the municipalities, not to give up the interests of their towns for some election votes benefiting from the employment of Syrians residing in Lebanon illegally



However, they are aware of the importance of the Syrian workforce for the Lebanese economy and therefore, the most prominent thing on which the plan is based is:



- Organizing housing to prevent living in one place for more than one family

- Consideration of the type of work allowed, and providing a sponsor

- Schools are required not to register any non-Lebanese student who does not meet legal conditions

- Banning street vendors

- Prohibition of entry for associations without municipal approval



It is known that the concerned parties say that their goal is to organize the presence in the district. As for the destination to which any violator is transferred, it is not their responsibility, but the responsibility of the state.



In light of the existential threat posed by the chaos of the Syrian presence, the goal of the plan remains to organize this Syrian presence, not to expel the Syrians.

In terms of form, the plan is practical, but it remains ink on paper unless it receives judicial cover to keep pace with the control of violations and the commitment of security agencies to support municipalities.