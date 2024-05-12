Russia shoots down six Ukrainian drones and two missiles

2024-05-12 | 01:10
Russia shoots down six Ukrainian drones and two missiles
Russia shoots down six Ukrainian drones and two missiles

The Russian Ministry of Defense said on Sunday that air defense systems destroyed six attack drones and two ballistic missiles launched by Ukraine overnight, targeting Russian territory.

The ministry wrote on Telegram that two traditional ballistic missiles of the Tochka type were intercepted over the Belgorod region.

It added that three drones were shot down over Bryansk and two over Lipetsk, while one was intercepted over Volgograd.

Reuters

