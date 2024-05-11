Israeli Military Escalates Operations in Gaza: Targets and Evacuations

A report By Amale Chehadeh, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine



The Israeli army escalated its combat readiness and incursion into the Gaza Strip on Saturday morning, targeting dozens of new objectives in Jabalia, Zeitoun neighborhood, and Rafah. This escalation was based on decisions from the military cabinet and the Ministerial Committee on National Security.



The army called upon residents to evacuate their homes:



- In Jabalia, located in the north of Gaza, heading towards the west of Gaza City.

- In Zeitoun neighborhood, heading south of Gaza.

- Residents in Rafah, a central target in the recent Israeli campaign, were advised by the army to move westward towards the outskirts.



According to its military plan, the army will conduct operations in Rafah in several phases expected to last for about two months.



This development comes as an Israeli report confirms that Hamas has rebuilt its military and combat capabilities across various areas. The report also indicates that the intensity of rocket launches towards Israel from the Gaza Strip matches the levels seen in the first week of the conflict.



This situation has sparked waves of warnings within Israel's leadership regarding the implications of intensified combat and further entrenchment in Gaza, particularly as casualty figures among soldiers continue to rise.



Intensified fighting poses a major obstacle to progress in a hostages exchange deal, especially after it was revealed that the number of living Israeli hostages included in the proposed deal may not exceed twenty. Israel vehemently rejects extending the ceasefire period beyond six weeks to secure the release of hostages held by factions other than Hamas.



Amidst calls for an immediate deal, especially following confirmation of the deaths of a significant number of hostages due to Israeli attacks in Gaza, there are increasing voices advocating for escalating fire to subdue Hamas.



While Israel has rejected an US report that questioned its use of weapons in Gaza as unlawful, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyah’s statements, along with ministers and deputies from the right, claiming that the army possesses sufficient means to achieve its objectives have further strained tensions with Washington.



The issue of Israeli control over the Rafah crossing remains a contentious point with Washington and Cairo. Reports of famine risks in Gaza have exacerbated tensions. Meanwhile, truck drivers stranded on the Egyptian side of the crossing face threats of food spoilage, endangering the supplies they carry.







