Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir

2023-11-23 | 05:34
Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir
Four Indian soldiers killed in clashes in Kashmir

Four Indian soldiers were killed in the Kashmir region, which is under the administration of New Delhi, during clashes between the army and suspected rebels in this disputed area in the Himalayas, according to security officials.
 

