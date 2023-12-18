War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

News Bulletin Reports
2023-12-18 | 10:39
High views
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security
3min
War and diplomacy: Israeli-US talks on Gaza, Lebanon, and Red Sea security

Against the backdrop of appeals from families of Israeli hostages held by Hamas to immediately stop the war against the Gaza Strip and seek a resolution to their plight, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant engaged in talks with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, to discuss developments in Gaza, Lebanon, and Yemen.

The file of Israeli hostages dominated the trilateral discussions, which also included the head of Mossad, David Barnea, Qatar's Prime Minister, Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Thani, and CIA Director William Burns. 

During Austin's talks in Tel Aviv, the US Defense Secretary sought clarification on key points, including the intensification of Israeli operations in the Gaza Strip, the ongoing rise in casualties among Gazans, civilian protection measures, and the ambiguity surrounding the post-war day.

Austin reaffirmed the United States' commitment to continue supporting Israel while urging the Israeli government to address the concerns raised during the talks. 

The discussions, also attended by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Charles Brown, took place amid disagreements between Tel Aviv and Washington regarding the timeline for ending the war.

While the Israeli War Cabinet signals the continuation of the war for months with challenges in achieving its objectives, Washington urges action to conclude the current phase before the end of the month, coupled with an expansion of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.

Apart from the Gaza file, discussions also touched on the situation in Lebanon, where security tensions are escalating. Gallant declared Israel's unwillingness to tolerate continued Hezbollah attacks, vowing a fivefold response to aggression.

Simultaneously, according to a senior official, the Israeli army has formulated plans to enter southern Lebanon if diplomatic solutions are not reached. Austin emphasized that intensified efforts would lead to a diplomatic resolution on the Lebanese border.

The primary concern in US-Israeli talks remains the deteriorating security situation in the Red Sea, following Houthi targeting of ships destined for Israel, which makes it subject to more than one front in the region to a security escalation.

The US is actively working to halt these attacks through international military operations. Israeli analysts anticipate Austin's announcement of the operation and its details during his visit to Israel.

