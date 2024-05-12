Russia declares control over four new towns in Kharkiv, Ukraine

On Sunday, the Russian Ministry of Defense declared its takeover of four more towns in Kharkiv, Ukraine, near the Russian border. This followed two days of Moscow's ground operation in the area.



In a statement, the ministry announced, "Forces from the 'North' command have pushed into the enemy's territory, securing the towns of Gatyshche, Krasnoye, Morokhovets, and Olenikovo in Kharkiv." The Russian military had previously acknowledged its control over six Ukrainian villages, with five situated in Kharkiv.



AFP