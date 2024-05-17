News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea ‘arms-for-oil’ trade
World News
2024-05-17 | 10:40
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK imposes sanctions over Russia-North Korea ‘arms-for-oil’ trade
Britain announced sanctions on Friday against three companies and one individual over what it called the "illicit ‘arms-for-oil’ trade" between Russia and North Korea.
The announcement followed a decision by the United States to impose sanctions on two Russian individuals and three Russian companies for facilitating arms transfers between Russia and North Korea, including ballistic missiles for use in Ukraine.
"The sanctions highlight the joint malign efforts of Russia and the DPRK (North Korea) to circumvent (U.N.) sanctions on petroleum products, which help facilitate the DPRK’s unlawful military programs," the government said in a statement.
The statement said Britain was acting "alongside international partners" and quoted Foreign Secretary David Cameron as saying Britain would continue to hold Moscow and Pyongyang to account for such arms transfers.
"Putin is straining every sinew to sustain his illegal war in Ukraine, even resorting to illicit ‘arms-for-oil’ trade deals with the DPRK, blatantly violating UN sanctions that Russia itself voted for, and vetoing UN Monitoring panels that report on their activity," he said.
Britain said the new sanctions were against Paekyangsan Shipping, which transfers petroleum products between North Korea and Russia, and Toplivo Bunkering Co (TBK) for allowing vessels involved in such transfers to bunker in Russia's Vostochny Port.
The measures include asset freezes, transport sanctions and travel bans, and also target Russian cargo services provider Vostochnaya Stevedoring Co and TBK Director Aleksey Vorotnikov, it said.
Reuters
World News
UK
Sanctions
Russia
North Korea
Arms
Oil
Trade
Next
Putin to push growing Moscow-Beijing trade in China
UAE's ADNOC plans to establish trade office in US as part of global expansion
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-05-11
Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
World News
2024-05-11
Ukrainian commander expects Russian push ahead of arms supplies
0
World News
2024-05-09
Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs more arms to stop Russian advances
World News
2024-05-09
Zelenskiy says Ukraine needs more arms to stop Russian advances
0
World News
2024-05-01
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
World News
2024-05-01
The US imposes sanctions on companies in Russia, China over Ukraine war
0
World News
2024-04-27
Ukraine confirms it struck two Russian oil refineries in drone attack
World News
2024-04-27
Ukraine confirms it struck two Russian oil refineries in drone attack
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Internal government dispute: Israeli security document recommends ending Gaza war
0
World News
08:53
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
World News
08:53
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
0
World News
08:33
French Interior Minister: The person who set fire to the synagogue in Rouen is of Algerian origin
World News
08:33
French Interior Minister: The person who set fire to the synagogue in Rouen is of Algerian origin
0
World News
07:56
Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries
World News
07:56
Spain to recognize Palestinian state together with other countries
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-06
Suspicion amid anticipation: Lebanon left waiting as TotalEnergies fails to deliver Block 9 drilling report
0
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
Lebanon News
2024-02-02
Air strikes near Jabal Blat, shelling in Aitaroun
0
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
Lebanon News
2024-05-14
Exclusive LBCI interview: Canadian FM urges ceasefire and Resolution 1701 adherence in Lebanon talks, discusses Canadian support for LAF, UNIFIL
0
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
Lebanon News
2024-04-30
University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
Lebanon News
03:49
Israeli airstrike on Najjarieh results in casualties, Al Jazeera's medical source says
2
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
Lebanon News
07:15
Bassil: Douma and Batroun represent the vision of Lebanon we strive to build and believe in
3
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11:38
Israeli army spokesperson: We recovered three prisoners' bodies held in Gaza through intelligence cooperation with the Shin Bet
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Statistics of growing existential threats: Syrian refugee crisis in Lebanon
5
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
Israel-Gaza War Updates
03:21
Spain rejects port call for ship carrying arms to Israel
6
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:20
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Tourism initiative: How Douma became a model town in economy and development
8
Lebanon News
08:14
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Lebanon News
08:14
Achkar: Unregulated growth of the Airbnb sector poses an imminent threat to the hotel industry
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More