Ukraine says intercepts 20 Russian drones in new attack

Ukraine announced intercepting at least one missile and 20 drones launched by Russia, while Moscow confirmed the downing of 33 drones launched by Kyiv in mutual attacks between the two sides on Saturday night and Sunday.



The Ukrainian Air Forces announced that "Russian occupation forces carried out attacks using the Iskander missile and KH-59 Kay missile... in addition to 20 Shahed Iranian-made attack drones."



Kyiv confirmed that its forces had shot down the drones and one of the missiles, while the second missile "did not reach its target."



It pointed out that the missiles were launched from the Crimean Peninsula, annexed by Russia in 2014, and the Kherson region in Ukraine occupied by Moscow, without specifying whether the attacks caused damage or casualties.



Meanwhile, Russia announced thwarting attacks using 33 drones targeting three border areas with Ukraine.



The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the air defense systems "destroyed and intercepted 33 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in the airspace over the regions of Luhansk, Rostov, and Volgograd."



AFP