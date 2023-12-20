Nicaragua upgrades ties with China amid Western sanctions

World News
2023-12-20 | 07:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Nicaragua upgrades ties with China amid Western sanctions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Nicaragua upgrades ties with China amid Western sanctions

China and Nicaragua upgraded their bilateral ties on Wednesday, setting the stage for the Asian giant to provide more economic support to the sanctioned Central American state and furthering Beijing's strategic ambitions in the United States' backyard.

Beijing and Managua re-established diplomatic ties in 2021 after Nicaragua broke off relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, which US officials attributed to the allure of the prospect of fresh investment from China after Western countries sanctioned President Daniel Ortega's government over human rights abuses.

Reuters 
 

World News

Nicaragua

China

Chinese

Western

Sanctions

Ties

Finance

LBCI Next
US Defense Secretary visits aircraft carrier at heart of Middle East deterrence
Xi says strong Russia ties a 'strategic choice'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

Russia calls for joint efforts with Iran to confront Western sanctions

LBCI
World News
2023-12-05

China calls on Taliban to adopt reforms before restoring diplomatic ties

LBCI
World News
2023-12-04

Iran and Cuba seek strengthening ties to confront US sanctions

LBCI
World News
2023-11-22

Uruguay, China upgrade level of ties with Uruguayan President’s visit to Beijing

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:20

Houthi leader threatens to attack US warships if Washington targets Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
10:04

Russia-Arab ministers: need to guarantee the security of maritime navigation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:00

Global risks: Red Sea as a confrontation zone

LBCI
World News
08:48

US Defense Secretary visits aircraft carrier at heart of Middle East deterrence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Tip-off Alert! Lebanon vs Côte d'Ivoire in the FIBA Basketball World Cup. Tune in on LBCGroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-11-17

Emergency response: Lebanese medical community undergoes training in case of war

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-19

Israeli artillery strikes multiple areas in south Lebanon, using phosphorus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:31

Tensions rise as US enters political arena: Hezbollah operations and Israeli shelling heighten concerns in the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:10

UN Resolution 1701: A look at the resolution's provisions seventeen years on

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:44

Early morning raids: Israeli warplanes target border areas

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:02

Secret plans: Who will have the final say in the aftermath of the war, Tel Aviv or Washington?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:52

Lebanon's Call for Full Implementation of Resolution 1701 Amidst Regional Tensions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:30

In the Numbers: Remittances to Lebanon decreased by 1 percent

LBCI
Middle East News
12:00

Houthi official: Any country taking action against Houthis in the Red Sea will have their ships targeted

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:20

French Foreign Minister's visit: Limited progress amidst political challenges and regional complexities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More