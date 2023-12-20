Xi says strong Russia ties a 'strategic choice'

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Wednesday that maintaining close ties with Russia is a "strategic choice" and called for deeper bilateral cooperation during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin in Beijing.



In statements reported by Chinese television CCTV, Xi stated, "Maintaining and developing relations between China and Russia is a strategic choice made by both sides based on the fundamental interests of our peoples." He added that the two countries should "continuously amplify the positive effects of their high-level political relations" and "deepen their cooperation in areas such as economics, trade, energy, communications, and other sectors."



Despite Western sanctions against Russia and warnings from the Group of Seven (G7) regarding countries contributing to its military efforts, China has maintained and even strengthened its ties with Russia since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.



He visited China two months after President Vladimir Putin met with Xi Jinping in Beijing. Additionally, a senior Chinese general was hosted in Moscow in November.



AFP