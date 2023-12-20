US Defense Secretary visits aircraft carrier at heart of Middle East deterrence

2023-12-20 | 08:48
US Defense Secretary visits aircraft carrier at heart of Middle East deterrence
US Defense Secretary visits aircraft carrier at heart of Middle East deterrence

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford in the eastern Mediterranean on Wednesday.

He thanked its crew for their role in helping prevent a broader conflict in the Middle East during the war between Israel and Hamas.

The nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, functioning as a floating city with over four thousand personnel and eight squadrons of aircraft, has become a powerful symbol of American commitment to support Israel by positioning it closer to its ally. This move came after the carrier was targeted in an attack by Hamas on October 7.

Reuters



